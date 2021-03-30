🔊 Listen to this

ASHLEY — Two men allegedly involved in a road rage incident involving a gunshot gave conflicting statements to borough police, according to court records.

Robert Alan Cipollini, 46, remained jailed Monday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on charges he discharged a round from a 9mm handgun at Denilson Milfort in the area of North Main and Mary streets Friday.

Cipollini was identified as the man who fired a shot by Milfort and a witness when shown a picture by police, court records say.

Milfort has not been charged.

According to the criminal complaint:

Milfort told police he was driving a Honda Accord south on North Main Street behind a Chevrolet, driven by Cipollini.

Milfort claimed Cipollini activated the hazard lights and pulled off the roadway in the area of 131 N. Main St.

Police in the complaint say Milfort reported he stopped next to the Chevrolet and believed he was going to have words with Cipollini.

The complaint says Milfort told police Cipollini ran to the passenger side of the Chevrolet and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun and discharged a round as Milfort drove away.

Milfort turned around and returned to the scene, finding the Chevrolet parked in the area of 26 Mary St.

When police informed Milfort that a witness gave another story, Milfort admitted his original statement was inconsistent, the complaint says.

During a second interview, Milfort claimed he exchanged words with Cipollini and drove away. Milfort turned around and returned where he continued to exchange words with Cipollini, according to the complaint.

Milfort drove away a second time, when he alleged Cipollini discharged a round from a handgun.

A witness doing yard work in the area told police he believed the incident was “road rage”; he was shown a picture of Cipollini by an officer and identified Cipollini as the alleged gunman.

Cipollini showed up at Ashley police Saturday saying he wanted to give his side of the incident.

According to the complaint, Cipollini said a Black man was tailgating him as he drove south on North Main Street. When Cipollini parked, he claimed the Black man stopped and made a hand gesture in the form of a gun, the complaint says.

Cipollini told police he later visited his father in Philadelphia before returning to Ashley. When police asked Cipollini why he did not report the incident, he replied, “I’m from Philly, this is how you handle things,” the complaint says.

Police learned during the investigation Cipollini went to a friend’s residence in Wilkes-Barre and told the friend about what happened. During the visit with the friend, Cipollini was given a pellet gun he was allegedly going to tell police he used in the shooting.

Police said they recovered a 9mm shell casing in the area of the alleged road rage incident.

Two firearms were seized during the investigation, including a 9mm Taurus, the complaint says.

Cipollini was arraigned by District Judge Michael G. Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on two counts of aggravated assault and one cout each of illegal possession of a firearm, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault, disorderly conduct and driving with a suspended license. Dotzel jailed Cipollini without bail deeming him a danger to society.