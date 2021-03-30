🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Department of Health report on Monday shows 106 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one new death. The death count is at 763.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 26,975 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 15,491 cases and 433 deaths; Monroe County has 11,366 cases and 287 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed as of Tuesday, there were 5,032 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,020,300.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19–March 25, stood at 7.6%.

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

Due to technical issues, the COVID-19 data was delayed Tuesday. Full COVID-19 data for the day will be updated later as well.

While vaccine supply from the federal government remains limited, the Department of Health is working to ensure the vaccine is provided in a way that is ethical, equitable and efficient. To keep Pennsylvanians informed about vaccination efforts:

— The Your Turn tool provides a way to register to be alerted when it’s your turn to be vaccinated.

