HANOVER TWP. — A woman from Laflin denied she intentionally stabbed a former boyfriend in the neck last summer.

Isabella Rosa Sobejano, 20, of Peachwood Drive, was shielded by her parents outside the state police Wilkes-Barre barracks where she surrendered on an arrest warrant charging her with stabbing Samuel Parente on June 15.

After Sobejano was processed and arraigned via video by Kingston Township District Judge Brian Tupper, she claimed she was the victim.

“I was attacked,” Sobejano said as she hid her face from photographers and quickly got into her parents vehicle.

Her attorney, Mark Mack, denied comment.

State police and Luzerne County detectives allege Sobejano used a pearing knife to stab Parente in the neck at a Harveys Lake boathouse. He survived the injury.

Court records say Sobejano and Parente began dating in May 2019 having met as students at Wyoming Seminary. Parente told investigators he ended the relationship in January 2020, but admitted he reconciled with Sobejano describing their relationship as “friends with benefits,” court records say.

After a sexual encounter, Sobejano told Parente she was pregnant. In turn, Parente suggested she get an abortion but Sobejano wanted to keep the child, according to court records.

Parente told investigators he agreed to meet with Sobejano to discuss their relationship wanting to meet in a public place but reluctantly agreed to Sobejano’s terms to meet at his family’s boathouse.

Parente claimed Sobejano, who is attending an Ivy League college in Philadelphia, boasted about taking an EMS class encouraged him to do jumping jacks so she could check his blood pressure, court records say.

After doing jumping jacks, Parente told investigators, court records say, Sobejano had him lie face down and she straddled him before stabbing him in the neck.

When Sobejano arrived at the boathouse, Parente claimed she brought a piece of fruit with her and she asked for a knife.

Sobejano suffered lacerations across three fingers during the alleged incident she claimed were caused when Parente attacked her.

Parente called 911 resulting in emergency medical technicians to respond to the boathouse.

Parente told several EMTs Sobejano stabbed him while Sobejano claimed Parente attacked her, court records say.

Investigators say blood spatter found near a patio door at the boathouse was consistent with Parente’s version of alleged events while Sobejano’s blood was not found near the patio door.

Investigators said Sobejano was not pregnant.

Sobejano was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and simple assault. She was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.