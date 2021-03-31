🔊 Listen to this

The state Department of Health and Department of Education released new guidance Tuesday for schools regarding COVID-19, aligning state recommendations with revisions made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The biggest change reduces the minimum distance between students from 6 feet to 3 feet, though face masks are still required. The 6-foot rule still applies in for all students in four situations:

• Between adults in the school building (teachers and staff), and between adults and students.

• When masks can’t be worn, such as when eating.

• During activities when increased exhalation occurs, such as singing, shouting, band, or sports and exercise. Move these activities outdoors or to large, well-ventilated spaces.

• In common areas such as school lobbies and auditoriums.

The six foot distance is also recommended in middle and high schools if a county is the “substantial” risk category for COVID-19 transmission, the highest of three risk levels determined by the state (the others are low and moderate). There is an exception to that recommendation: The new guidance gives the green light to 3-foot distancing in substantial counties if middle and high schools practice “cohorting,” also known as “podding.”

Thee CDC defines cohorting as “a distinct group that stays together throughout the entire school day during in-person learning, or over the course of any pre-determined period of time, so that there is minimal or no interaction between groups.”

And the state revamped recommendations as to when a school should be closed and for how long if someone tests positive for COVID-19. Closures are intended to allow time for contact tracing and deep cleaning. Broadly speaking, “the recommendation for closures to in-person learning in some instances is reduced to 1-2 days from 3-7 days and 5 days from 14 days.

The specific recommendations are extensive and posted on the department of education website. The guidance is provided for three different sizes of building: small buildings with fewer than 500 students, medium with 500 to 900 students, and large with more than 900 students.

Each of those, in turn, has separate recommendations for districts in counties with low, moderate or substantial risk of transmission, and the guidance varies depending on the number of students/staff who test positive.

During a virtual media conference following announcement of the changes, Department of Health COVID-19 Response Director Wendy Braund said that, overall, “the number of cases that triggers closure has been decreased relative to the previous guidelines.

Braund also said the state is “developing a communication plan” to make sure vaccinations are done more equitably and get to more people. Plans include future town hall meetings and working with “trusted leaders” in communities.

Department of Education Deputy Secretary Matt Stem said the metrics used to determine if a county is deemed low, moderate or substantial have not changed.