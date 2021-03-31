🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — Township police say they are investigating a report of gunfire on Lee Park Avenue near Lee Park Towers.

Police said witnesses reported hearing seven or more gunshots from at least two different firearms at about 4:35 a.m. Sunday. Police did not say if there were any injuries or shell casings recovered.

The shooting happened in front of an apartment high rise. Several officers were seen during the daylight hours walking side-by-side searching for shell casings.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Hanover Township police at 570-825-1254.