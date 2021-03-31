🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested Tyrone Sweeney, 46, while investigating gunfire in the 400 block of Blackman Street Tuesday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 9:13 p.m.

Witnesses directed officers to Smith Street where Sweeney exited 417 Blackman St. and stood on the rear porch.

Police said Sweeney appeared highly intoxicated and began yelling and taunting officers, according to the criminal complaint.

A shell casing was observed by officers at Sweeney’s feet, police said.

Sweeney was instructed by officers to stop yelling and place his hands above his head. Sweeney failed to comply and attempted to run back into the residence where he was arrested in the doorway after being stunned by a Taser, police said.

Police said due to Sweeney’s actions and the discovery of a shell casing, officers searched the residence for any gunshot victims. Officers were not able to search the second floor due to an aggressive dog inside the residence, the complaint says.

Police later obtained a search warrant for the residence when officers found a 9mm pistol with a jammed spent shell casing inside a dog food container. Other spent shell casings were found inside the residence, police said.

Police said Sweeney was convicted of a robbery offense in Queens, NY., in 1994, which prohibits him from owning, carrying and possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Gunshot residue swaps taken of Sweeney’s hands were sent to a laboratory for processing, the complaint says.

Sweeney was arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.