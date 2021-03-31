🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed 105 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths. The death count is at 763.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 27,080 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 15,567 cases and 435 deaths; Monroe County has 11,446 cases and 289 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Wednesday there were 4,557 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,024,857.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 19–March 25, stood at 7.6%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, March 31, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 31% of its eligible population, putting it ahead of the national average.

Vaccine providers have administered 5,154,718 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, March 31.

— 1,830,605 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 82,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

— 1,614,879 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

— 3,445,484 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 5,870,320 doses will have been allocated through April 3:

— 369,510 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 265,670 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 5,154,718 doses total through March 31:

— First/single doses: 3,445,484 administered

— Second doses: 1,709,234 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,980 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 392 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, there were 44 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,093 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 128,662 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,135,022 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,255 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,251 cases among employees, for a total of 83,506 at 1,575 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,915 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 26,460 of our total cases are among health care workers.