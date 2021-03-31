🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG — The Wolf administration updated its vaccine distribution timeline on Wednesday morning, announcing that all Pennsylvanian adults will be eligible to receive the vaccine as of April 19.

The updated timeline also reflects the dates on which phase 1B and 1C of the phased vaccination system will be elligible.

Currently, Pennsylvania is still in phase 1A of distribution, which is limited to a number of front-line medical workers and people with a number of chronic illnesses. Law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store employees and food and agriculture employees are also being vaccinated currently.

On April 5, Pennsylvanians in phase 1B will become eligible. This includes other essential workers, like public transit employees, U.S. Postal Service workers, clergy and others.

Then, on April 12, those in phase 1C will be eligible. This includes members of the media, energy employees, government workers, public safety and public health workers, among others.

Finally, as of April 19, anyone who had not been previously marked as eligible will be able to make an appointment.

For more information on which phase you fall into, go to the Department of Health’s website.

In a release, Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam said the move comes after a dramatic increase of the pace of vaccinations.

“Pennsylvania’s vaccine providers have dramatically stepped up the pace of vaccinations to an average of 83,000 per day, moving the keystone state higher and higher in the rankings with other states,” she said in the release. “As we complete Phase 1A vaccinations, it’s time to open eligibility to more Pennsylvanians so providers can continue to fill appointments and efficiently, effectively and equitably vaccinate more people every day.”

Beam said that it is important to remember, though, that it may take some time to schedule an appointment once you are eligible, due in part to the sheer number of people scheduling appoinmtents.

“It is important to remember that eligibility does not guarantee an immediate vaccination appointment,” Beam said. “Vaccine providers are ready and eager to get a shot in the arm of every person who wants one while we continue to aggressively advocate for more vaccine.”