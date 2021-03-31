State Rep. makes pitch despite plans to put bureau in ex-train station

State Rep. Gerald Mullery has proposed Luzerne County house its tourism and visitors’ bureau in the White Haven Community Library and Visitor Center instead of the historic downtown Wilkes-Barre train station.

County Council is considering a proposal to move the bureau from Public Square in Wilkes-Barre to first-floor space in the station at the corner of Market Street and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard when that structure is renovated.

Mullery, D-Newport Township, sent the council a letter recommending the White Haven site as another option.

According to a release he issued Wednesday, Mullery said:

The White Haven property was constructed in 1889 as an engine repair shop for the former Lehigh Valley Railroad and has been deemed eligible for inclusion in the National Registry of Historic Buildings.

This structure has been “dramatically transformed” unto a multi-purpose library and heritage visitor center.

The structure has space available for the county bureau and is “ideally located” two miles from Interstate 80, nine miles from Interstate 81 and five miles from the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Signs are available along all three highways to attract motorists, he said.

He pointed to state data indicating nearly 1 million people visited the nearby Hickory Run, Lehigh Gorge, and Nescopeck State Parks over the past two years and said White Haven is “considered the entrance community” for all three parks.

“The Luzerne County tourism and visitors’ bureau should be where tourists and visitors are, and I cannot think of a better site for the bureau than the White Haven Area Community Library & Visitor Center,” Mullery wrote.

Mullery asked county council to give the option its full consideration and invited council members to visit the facility.

