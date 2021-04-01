🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The developer of luxury apartments and the proposed Hotel Sterling project downtown received zoning approval Wednesday for another development in the city’s Parsons section.

Hysni “Sam” Syla said he expects to begin his newest luxury apartment project, estimated to cost $2 million, within three to four months.

Syla joined engineer and developer George Albert to present the plans before the Wilkes-Barre Zoning Hearing Board for the former Apollo Construction Management office and storage space at 190 Matson Ave.

Albert pointed out Syla has a successful track record developing the former Wyoming National Bank Building on West Market Street into apartments and a restaurant and the former Sacred Heart school on North Main Street into apartments. Syla’s H&N Investments LLC is behind the proposed construction of a 107-room hotel, luxury condominiums and conference space on the former Hotel Sterling property, Albert added.

“So this development comes in basically three pieces that I’ll break down for the Board,” Albert said.

The first piece will be the renovation of the former school that housed Apollo Construction Management’s officed into 12 apartments, followed by the construction of a new, free-standing 10-unit apartment building and finishing with a surface parking lot for 26 vehicles on an adjacent property between Railroad and Govier streets.

Syla’s 126 S. 45th Street LLC purchased the properties in the summer of 2020, but the project, including zoning, was delayed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Albert said.

Prior to the meeting at City Hall, Albert said, neighbors were informed of the proposed project. None of them addressed the board. They were concerned about the caliber of housing proposed, he said.

“This section of Parsons is a nice neighborhood and we’re very sensitive to that. And we totally intend to have luxury apartments here price between $1,200 and $1,800. And if the market bears, even higher,” Albert said.

Other action

The Board also approved the application from Henry Mendoza, doing business as Henry’s Auto Repair, to operate a used car and auto repair business at two adjoining properties at 132 Hanover and 102 Barney streets. Mendoza agreed with the Board’s requirement that all repair work be done inside the Hanover Street building.

After hearing complaints of neighbors, the Board denied the application from Miguel Perdomo to have two illuminated signs on the exterior walls of his Casa Blanca Restaurant and Grill at 196-198 Hazle St. The restaurant is yet to open, but neighbors said the signs are already up and lit at all hours. The Board permitted the signs to remain without the illumination and allowed Perdomo to build a concrete pad behind the restaurant for a rotisserie charcoal grill to be operated on a seasonal basis to cook chicken for meals.

Perdomo agreed to install a fence in the rear to keep vehicles from driving through a city-owned field and onto private property to get to Columbus Avenue.

The restaurant has a liquor license application pending with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.