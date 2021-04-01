🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Another load of what used to be fire-damaged houses on Waller Street was ready to be dumped into an awaiting trailer Wednesday afternoon.

Wilkes-Barre awarded Brdaric Excavating Inc. of Luzerne the emergency demolition jobs for 157 Waller St. and the adjacent house at 159-161 Waller St. for a combined cost of $22,000.

The houses were destroyed in a four-alarm fire on Jan. 9. The city declared the properties unsafe and uninhabitable and acted on them after having difficulty getting the owners to respond to requests to raze them.

— Jerry Lynott