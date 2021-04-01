🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say a man from Plymouth attempted to steal an ambulance when transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Wednesday night.

Police said Elija Rivers was involved in an incident i Plymouth where he was pepper=sprayed by another person. Rivers was transported via ambulance to General Hospital for treatment.

While en-route to the hospital, Rivers acted erratically in the patient area of the ambulance, police said.

When the ambulance arrived at the hospital, police allege Rivers jumped into the driver’s seat and attempted to place the ambulance in gear in an attempt to drive away.

Rivers jumped out of the ambulance and ran away.

Rivers returned to his residence in Plymouth where he was arrested, police said.

Police said Rivers stated if he could have gotten the ambulance in gear, he would have driven away in the vehicle.

Police said Rivers will be charged.