Starneesha Richardson-Gunter charged in role of shooting brother on Lynch Lane

Wilkes-Barre police on Lynch Lane after a man was shot March 10. Pat Kernan | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — City police detectives arrested a woman for her alleged role with shooting her brother as court documents suggests the gunfire was in retaliation to a Nanticoke stabbing in 2019.

Starneesha M. Richardson-Gunter, 31, of 149 Madison St., Wilkes-Barre, was arraigned Thursday while police obtained an arrest warrant for her boyfriend, Marquis S. Ford, 39, charging the couple with shooting Johnny Gunter, 46, on Lynch Lane.

The shooting happened March 10 after a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court.

Johnny Gunter survived his injuries.

According to the criminal complaint filed against Richardson-Gunter:

Police responded to Lynch Lane for a shooting and found Johnny Gunter with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Witnesses told police they spotted a dark colored sport-utility vehicle stop next to Johnny Gunter before hearing gunshots.

Police obtained surveillance video in the area that identified the vehicle as a Hyundai Tucscon, which is registered to Richardson-Gunter.

Court records say Johnny Gunter was charged by Nanticoke police May 20, 2020, on allegations he stabbed Ford on Oct. 19, 2019. At the time of the stabbing, Richardson-Gunter owned and was in possession of the Hyundai.

Johnny Gunter appeared at Central Court for his preliminary hearing on charges related to the stabbing. When Ford failed to appear for the hearing, the hearing was continued.

Johnny Gunter called a sister who resides in New York City who got him an Uber ride to Lynch Lane from Central Court.

As Johnny Gunter stood outside talking to neighbors, a dark colored SUV stopped next to him immediately followed by gunfire, the complaint says.

Police allege Ford was driving the Hyundai and shot across Richardson-Gunter, who was seated in the passenger seat, and through the passenger side window that smashed.

At least five shell casings were recovered from the scene. One discharged round struck a vehicle parked in a driveway.

After being shot, Johnny Gunter told police he remembered his sister saying, “That’s enough, let’s go,” the complaint says.

Richardson-Gunter was arraigned in Central Court on two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of criminal conspiracy. She was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail being deemed a danger to society.

Ford faces the same charges.

Johnny Gunter is listed on the state police Megan’s Law website as a registered sex offender stemming from a 1991 first-degree sodomy conviction in New York.