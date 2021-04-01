🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — Mohegan Sun Pocono on Thursday announced Michael Zullinger has been promoted to Director of Race and Sportsbook Operations.

In this role, Zullinger will oversee racing operations, including live racing, at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono, as well as on-site sportsbook operations at both The Downs at MSP and MSP at Lehigh Valley Race and Sportsbook in Allentown.

“We are thrilled to have Michael assume the role of Director of Race and Sportsbook Operations,” said Tony Carlucci, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun Pocono. “His vast horse racing and off-track wagering experience certainly make him an asset to our team, and we’re really excited about the future of both The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono and Mohegan Sun Pocono at Lehigh Valley Race and Sportsbook under his leadership.”

Zullinger has 27 years of experience with off-track wagering, starting his career as a part-time mutual teller in 1994. He became a facility manager in 1997, and used his expertise to facilitate operations at off-track wagering sites in Carbondale, Hazleton and East Stroudsburg over the course of 23 years.

In July 2020, Zullinger joined the team at Mohegan Sun Pocono at Lehigh Valley Race and Sportsbook, where his guidance and dedicated work during the COVID-19 pandemic had a major impact, resulting in his recent promotion, Carlucci said.

About Mohegan Sun Pocono

Mohegan Sun Pocono, owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, was the first destination to bring gaming to Pennsylvania in 2006 and since then has become one of the premier entertainment, gaming, shopping, and dining destinations in the state.

Situated on 400 acres in Plains Township, Mohegan Sun Pocono features a 238-room hotel with on-site spa and adjacent 20,000 square-foot Convention Center.

It is currently home to 82,000 square feet of gaming space including nearly 60 live table games, over 1900 slot machines and electronic table games, a variety of dining and shopping options, nightlife, entertainment and live harness racing.

Mohegan Sun Pocono is within easy access of New York, Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware.

More information is available by calling 1.888.WIN.IN.PA (1.888.946.4672) or visiting our website.