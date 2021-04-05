🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — Township police said two people died from injuries as a result of a vehicle crash on Route 309 near Sleepy Hollow Road Saturday night.

Police reported Crystal Stash, 35, of Dallas, operating a 2020 Tesla, lost control of the vehicle that went down a steep embankment at about 7:30 p.m.

Stash was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle, Henry H. Abrahams IV, 28, of Stanhope, N.J., died at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazleton, police said.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates Stash was traveling north on Route 309 when she lost control of her vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle went across the southbound lanes of Route 309, struck guiderails and became airborne before plummeting down an embankment, police said.

Police said due to the location of the vehicle, emergency services responded to the scene to conduct a technical rope rescue.

Assisting at the scene were Valley Regional Fire & EMS, Fearnots Volunteer Fire Department, Hazle Township Fire and Rescue, Freeland EMS and Medic 37 in Mountain Top.

State police and the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office assisted.