WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed 108 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths. The death count is at 769.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 27,701 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 16,038 cases and 440 deaths; Monroe County has 11,977 cases and 289 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Tuesday there were 4,255 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,049,655.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26–April 1 stood at 9.4%.

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.