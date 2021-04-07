🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Kingston charged with aiming a firearm at a Kingston police officer was recently sentenced in Luzerne County Court.

Harley Aaron Fitzgerald Krongel, 29, pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated assault while prosecutors withdrew two other aggravated assault counts against him on March 22.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph Sklarosky Jr. accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Krongel to two years probation.

Police responded for a medical emergency inside an apartment building at 279 Wyoming Ave. on Jan. 23, 2020.

Officer Ryan Mohovich and emergency medical technicians entered the apartment and located Krongel, who appeared intoxicated.

Krongel, who has a hearing disability, gave a thumb-up gesture and disappeared into a bedroom before returning to the kitchen where he took a swig of liquor, according to court records.

As Mohovich was exiting the apartment, Krongel approached him and reached behind his back, brandishing a firearm which he aimed at the officer, court records say.

Mohovich placed himself in front of the EMTs and pushed them away. Krongel continued to aim the firearm at Mohovich, who discharged a round from his service revolver and retreated down a hallway.

Krongel surrendered minutes later. No injuries occurred during the incident.