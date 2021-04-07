🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — After lengthy delays mostly due to the coronavirus emergency shutdown, a trial has been scheduled for the suspect in a 2018 Plymouth fatal shooting.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas scheduled the trial for Kyon Dane McDonald, 37, of Plymouth, to begin the week of July 26, with the selection of the jury to take place at the Woodlands Inn in Plains Township.

In a separate case, Lupas also recently designated the Woodlands Inn as the jury-selection venue for the homicide trial of Zien Nathaniel Council, 19, of Philadelphia, charged with fatally shooting Brittney Reynolds, 26, inside her Matson Avenue, Wilkes-Barre, apartment on Dec. 17, 2019.

Council’s trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 13.

Trials for McDonald and Council will be held at the Luzerne County Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.

McDonald was charged by state police with criminal homicide after he allegedly shot Tierees Owens, 33, outside Robby Nick’s Sports Bar on East Main Street on Sept. 27, 2018.

Owens suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Court records say there was a disturbance outside the bar when the shooting occurred.

McDonald surrendered from a residence on North Walnut Street in Wilkes-Barre Township, after a several hour stand-off with state police, on Sept. 28, 2018.