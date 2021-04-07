🔊 Listen to this

LEHMAN TWP. — The Lake-Lehman School Board approved a new, 4-year contract with the teachers’ union at a special meeting Tuesday evening.

With six of the nine members present in the brief virtual session, the board voted unanimously in favor of the contract, which will run from Sept. 1 of this year to Aug. 31, 2025.

Contacted via email after the meeting, Superintendent James McGovern said the contract has 0.5% pay increase on scale and that health care remains unchanged.

He added that “the contract is budget-friendly,” because the first year impact is $200,000,” and that amount “lessens each year.”

The contract was the sole voting item on the agenda.