Winners of the Times Leader’s 2021 Best of the Best awards are warned to be aware of an outside sales pitch targeting recipients.

Several have reported to the newspaper that they were approached by a company — in some cases posing as representatives of the Times Leader — looking to sell plaques in connection with the recent awards. The callers asked for credit card information, winners said.

The newspaper is not selling such plaques and not making such solicitations.

Anyone who has received such a call may consider sharing their concerns with the regional chapter of the Better Business Bureau, 570-342-5100 or https://www.bbb.org/.