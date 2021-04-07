🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from New York City was returned to Luzerne County late Tuesday to face charges he fled the scene after striking a woman who had a leg amputated.

Unique Levon Jones, 29, of Bronx, is jailed without bail at the county correctional facility on multiple charges stemming from the hit and run crash at South Main and East Northampton streets Feb. 10.

City police detectives allege Jones struck Angela Velazquez, 38, as she crossed East Northampton Street, and failed to remain at the scene.

Velazquez, of Kingston, suffered serious injuries and had her right leg amputated. She underwent several surgeries at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Dauphin County.

After striking Velazquez, Jones allegedly abandoned the vehicle in the area of South and South River streets where he entered a building owned by Wilkes University.

Jones fled the area and was captured by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Unit in Greensboro, North Carolina, on March 4. Jones has family in Greensboro.

Jones was extradited to Wilkes-Barre where he was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. on charges of aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault, accidents involving death or injury, reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, fleeing or attempting to elude police, flight to avoid apprehension, criminal trespass, theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, trespass by vehicle and two traffic citations.

Police Chief Joseph Coffay said Jones was not being pursued at the time Velazquez was struck.

According to police, officers indicated the vehicle Jones was operating was stolen and a traffic stop was conducted on South Empire Street. Jones fled the traffic stop that initiated a pursuit that was terminated when officers lost sight of the vehicle.

Officers did not see the vehicle again until it was spotted traveling west on East Northampton Street.

As Jones approached South Main Street, he allegedly turned into the oncoming lane of traffic to pass a stopped vehicle and struck Velazquez.

An officer immediately called for emergency medical technicians after Velazquez was struck by the vehicle.