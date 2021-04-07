🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Wednesday showed 121 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one new death. The death count is at 770.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 27,822 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 16,113 cases and 443 deaths; Monroe County has 12,034 cases and 289 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Wednesday there were 4,643 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,054,298.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 26–April 1 stood at 9.4%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 7, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 35.4% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 11th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Wednesday morning, April 7, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

— Vaccine providers have administered 5,797,589 total vaccine doses as of Wednesday, April 7.

— 2,073,705 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 85,800 people per day receiving vaccinations.

— 1,795,570 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

— 3,869,275 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 6,580,640 doses will have been allocated through April 10:

— 442,310 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 268,010 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 5,797,589 doses total through April 7:

— First/single doses: 3,869,275 administered

— Second doses: 1,928,314 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,384 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 446 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, there were 48 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,285 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 134,246 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,191,314 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,611 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,381 cases among employees, for a total of 83,992 at 1,578 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,964 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 26,711 of our total cases are among health care workers.