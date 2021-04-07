🔊 Listen to this

WARRIOR RUN — A woman facing a trial over allegations she spat on food items inside a supermarket at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last year has been cited by Hanover Township police with trespassing at the Welsh Presbyterian Church last week.

Margaret Ann Cirko, 36, of Tomko Avenue, Hanover Township, repeatedly showed up at the church yelling she is a “Child of God,” according to court records.

Police charged Cirko with defiant trespass and disorderly conduct. The charges were filed with District Judge Joseph Halesey in Hanover Township and mailed to Cirko, who is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Central Court May 19.

Cirko made headlines for entering Gerrity’s Supermarket on Sans Souci Parkway, Hanover Township, on March 25, 2020, when she allegedly spat and coughed on food items yelling, “I have the virus, you’re all going to get sick,” court records say.

At the time of the alleged offense inside the supermarket, Gov. Tom Wolf’s state of emergency was in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The incident at the supermarket was reported across the country and around the world, including Europe and Australia.

Joe Fasula, co-owner of Gerrity’s, said at the time an estimated $35,000 worth of food had to be discarded.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough scheduled Cirko’s trial to begin June 22. Her attorney, Thomas Cometa, is attempting to have the most serious charge, weapons of mass destruction, dismissed.

Cometa also was granted by Vough to have Cirko undergo a mental health evaluation.

In the latest incident, police at 2:03 a.m. on March 31 responded to the church on Chestnut Street and encountered Cirko standing outside the front door yelling, “I believe in God,” court records say.

Cirko allegedly continued to yell, “I love God. God loves me. Jesus won’t you walk with me? Jesus, won’t you talk to me?”

Police in court records say Cirko said she is a “child of God” and “wasn’t leaving.”

A church clerk told police Cirko was not a member of the congregation and not permitted to be on the property.

Officers continued to advise Cirko to leave the property as she continued to scream. Officers informed Cirko she was under arrest, removed her grip from the door handles and drove her to her residence.

Upon arriving at Cirko’s residence, police said Cirko pledged she would not return to the church.

About 23 hours later, just before 2 a.m. on April 1, police said Cirko returned to the church but left when advised by an officer.

Police returned to the church at 3:44 a.m. when Cirko pounded on the front doors yelling, “Let me in God, I love you,” the complaint says.

Cirko was encountered by an officer in the rear of the church. When she spotted the officer approaching her, she hurriedly walked to the front where she was arrested by a second officer, the complaint says.