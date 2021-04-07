🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Two people were taken into custody after city police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of a Carey Avenue residence.

A large police presence had the northbound lane of Carey Avenue closed around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon as officers investigated reported gunshots at 236 Carey Avenue.

At this point, it is unknown whether or not anyone was injured in the incident, but officers took two men into custody prior to clearing the scene.

