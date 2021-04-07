🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — One woman is hospitalized with what officers think are non-life threatening injuries after an afternoon shooting at Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville. A suspect remains at large.

According to Edwardsille Police Officer Matthew Ogden, the shooting occurred around 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Details are sparse at this time, but Ogden said the suspect shot the woman before taking off on foot. The suspect is described as a black male who was wearing a durag at the time of the incident, but further details about the suspect were unavailable as of this time.

Ogden said that officers are actively searching for the suspect at this time, and that the incident remains an ongoing investigation.