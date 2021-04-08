Span near Sugar Notch has been down to one lane for over a year

A bridge deck replacement project has been delayed in Hanover Township near Sugar Notch.

HANOVER TWP. — It may seem progress to replace the deck on a bridge spanning Route 29 has been non-existent since October, when construction crews were last seen at the site near Sugar Notch and Hanover Industrial Estates.

Blame it on COVID-19 and snow plows.

Crews from Minichi, Inc., of Dupont, began rehabbing the bridge just outside Sugar Notch in December 2019, when traffic was directed to one lane controlled by traffic signals.

When the $4.4 million project started, the expected completion date was July 2021.

Then the coronavirus pandemic shut down work from March to June and pushed back construction deadlines.

In response to questions requested to be sent via email, Patricia Fritsky, assistant construction engineer for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 4, confirmed that the COVID-19 shutdown halted the start to phase 2 of the project.

“The bridge at SR 2010 (Main Street) over Route 29 in Sugar Notch is being constructed in two phases. Phase 1 was completed in September 2020 but with the COVID delay in 2020, Phase 2 did not have enough time to start and get to an acceptable point in the schedule before winter would set in so it was delayed until this spring,” Fritsky stated.

Crews began working on the project earlier this week, with preparations to switch lanes by this weekend.

“The contractor performed as much preliminary work last fall to get ready as soon as possible this spring to start right away. The traffic switch could not happen until this week by contract to maintain a sufficient width for snow plows to have access to the maintenance yard,” Fritsky added.

The project should be completed by September, she said.

The bridge crossing Route 29 near Sugar Notch is heavily used by tractor-trailer drivers and employees of various businesses and warehouses in Hanover Industrial Estates to access Interstate 81 from Route 29.

Nearly 150 trucks and 5,200 vehicles cross over the bridge daily, according to a vehicle count study conducted in September 2018.

Despite rumors and hearsay, Fritsky said there have been no issues with materials not passing inspection or testing procedures.

“There are no structural concerns or issues with workmanship,” she stated.

State Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, said he has received one complaint from a constituent about the delay, which he addressed with PennDOT.