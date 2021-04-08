🔊 Listen to this

A local maker of cast-iron boilers was approved for a low-interest loan from the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority.

National HVAC Manufacturing Company LLC in Wyoming will use the 15-year, $268,750 loan with a 1% reset rate to renovate its 20,600-square-foot facility and purchase machinery and equipment.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday announced the funding was awarded through the NEPA Alliance. Manufacturing companies in Bucks and Franklin counties also were approved for PIDA loans.

“Pennsylvania manufacturers drive our economy, providing critical goods, services, and jobs to consumers and workers across the commonwealth,” Wolf said in a press release issued by his office. “The funding approved today through PIDA will help businesses in three counties grow and improve their operations through additional space and more efficient equipment and processes.”

National HVAC Manufacturing Company makes and sells residential gas- and oil-fired, cast-iron boilers. The company will use the PIDA loan for renovations, including the installation of new flooring and lighting, a new HVAC system, updated restrooms and office space and new natural gas and sewer lines.

The total project cost is $537,500, and the company will create five jobs and retain two full-time jobs within three years, the press release said.