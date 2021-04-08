Police probe separate cases of shots fired in WB, Edwardsville; one woman injured

Police vehicles are seen at Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville on Wednesday afternoon after a shooting that left one woman injured. A suspect remained at large later Wednesday.

Police are seen at 236 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday afternoon after a report of shots fired at the residence. Two men were taken into custody.

A busy afternoon in Luzerne County on Wednesday saw local police respond to two separate incidents with reports of shots fired, including an Edwardsville case in which a woman was wounded.

The shooting incidents happened within roughly an hour of one another, with the first occurring at a Carey Avenue residence in Wilkes-Barre just before 3 p.m. and the second at the Hilltop Apartments in Edwardsville around 4 p.m.

Two people were taken into custody after the incident at the residence in Wilkes-Barre, located on the corner of Carey Avenue and Wood Street.

The northbound lane of Carey Avenue was closed while officers investigated at the scene. It remained unknown later Wednesday whether anyone was injured in the incident or what events led up to the gunfire.

While officers were clearing the scene in Wilkes-Barre, police in Edwardsville were called to the Hilltop Apartments for a reported shooting there.

One woman was hospitalized with what officers said they believed were non-life threatening injuries after the shooting. A suspect remained at large later Wednesday.

According to Edwardsville police officer Matthew Ogden, the suspect shot the woman before taking off on foot. The suspect was described as a black male who was wearing a durag at the time of the incident, but further details about the suspect were unavailable.

Ogden said that officers were actively searching for the suspect and that the incident remained an ongoing investigation.