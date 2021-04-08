🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City police say they charged a 22-year-old man who discharged a round from a firearm and took another man into custody on an outstanding warrant while investigating gunfire inside a Carey Avenue residence Wednesday.

Police allege Daquan Wright, 22, retrieved a firearm from his room inside 236 Carey Ave., and discharged a round into the ceiling after an altercation with Vance Dawson inside the residence.

No injuries were reported but Dawson was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for a dog bite.

Dawson was taken into custody when officers learned he was wanted by the Luzerne

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded to the Carey Avenue residence on a report of a shooting at 2:43 p.m.

Dawson and Brenda Dawson were outside telling officers a man, Wright, was inside with a firearm.

Police in the complaint said Dawson did not want to get involved.

Brenda Dawson told officers, the complaint says, Wright and Dawson were involved in an argument that turned physical about a child leaving with grandparents.

As other people inside the house began to break up the fight, Dawson called Wright a racial epithet. Wright said he was going to get a firearm and went upstairs.

As Wright descended the stairs, he aimed the firearm at Dawson before discharging a round into the ceiling, the complaint says.

Police said they recovered a spent shell casing in the living room and seized a Glock 17 firearm under a couch cushion.

The firearm had a round in its chamber and loaded with 31 rounds, police said.

Wright was charged with terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault and disorderly conduct. He was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston and released on $10,000 unsecured bail per request by police.

Police said Dawson was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on outstanding warrants and may face charges related to the incident.