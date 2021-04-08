🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Police and Luzerne County detectives arrested a man they allege engaged in sexual online conversations and solicited genital pictures from whom he believed was a 15-year-old boy.

John William Dawe, 39, of West Union Street, Kingston, communicated with the boy multiple times soliciting pictures of his genitals and discussed masturbating, according to court records.

The “boy” was an undercover detective.

Dawe was arraigned Thursday by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on two counts of obscene materials involving a minor and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. Dawe was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Haggerty deemed no bail conditions would reasonably assure the safety of children in the community.

According to the criminal complaint:

A detective posing as a 15-year-old boy received a direct message on an social media app from “John, 39,” with two waving hand Emojis on Jan. 5. John is identified as Dawe.

The detective did not respond until Jan. 13, advising he would chat on another social media site.

Dawe quickly responded to the Jan. 13 reply with a thumbs up emoji.

The following day, Jan. 14, Dawe sent a direct message on the other social media site using the screen name “johndawe,” the complaint says.

When the detective did not respond, Dawe sent another message Jan. 16 stating, “Hey, it’s me from Tinder.”

Dawe was told by the undercover detective he was conversing with a 15-year-old boy. Dawe replied he wasn’t upset but, “now you’re not available to (do) stuff and things. You’re not old enough to legally give consent for anything sexual in Pa. So that’s a bummer. I mean you could be a cop or FBI agent or something,” the complaint says.

Despite being told he was communicating with a 15-year-old boy, Dawe continued conversing with the undercover detective.

Dawe stated he lives in Kingston and sent Emojis commonly used as sexual references, and discussed masturbating and solicited genital pictures, the complaint says.

Dawe allegedly wrote, “Should I get out of bed now, but first should I watch some porn, meh, decisions.”

Investigators in the complaint say Dawe on Feb. 1 sent a picture of a snow pile in the form of a penis to the boy. Dawe allegedly encouraged the boy to “Whip it out. Have some fun. Let me watch, LOL, Wait, who said that,” and asked the boy if he could watch during a video chat, the complaint says.

Dawe allegedly asked the boy about the size of his penis and other children’s penises the boy may have seen.

Detectives served a search warrant at Dawe’s residence Thursday morning where he was questioned.

During the interview, Dawe admitted to communicating with whom he believed was a 15-year-old boy and asking the boy several times for pictures of his genitals.