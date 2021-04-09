🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Delta Medix, in conjunction with Lackawanna County, will be holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain in Scranton. The clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for individuals who qualify under Pennsylvania’s Phase 1B.

There are 1,400 Johnson & Johnson vaccines available for distribution. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-time shot, meaning no second shot is required.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment can call 570-800-7517, leave a voicemail, and the call will be returned to make an appointment. People can also schedule online at www.deltamedix.com or can go directly to the online form here. Once the registration form is received, you will receive a call to schedule an appointment time. The clinic is by appointment only.