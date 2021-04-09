🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A loaded firearm was found under a vehicle being seized by city police when a suspected drug trafficker was arrested Thursday.

Louis W. Kroon, 33, address listed as a hotel on Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre, admitted he tossed Walther .380-caliber pistol under the vehicle when officers approached a Honda he occupied on North Washington Street, according to court records.

Kroon also allegedly admitted a stash of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, marijuana and LSD found on him and inside a backpack inside the Honda belonged to him.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers were conducting a search on Johnson Street when an officer spotted a Honda driving pass at a high rate of speed. The license place on the Honda was reported stolen from another Honda in Plains Township.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle and returned to the search on Johnson Street.

Later, the officer spotted the Honda driving on East Chestnut Street. By the time the officer turned around, the Honda was seen parked on North Washington Street with Kroon exiting the vehicle.

During a frisk, police located a wad of cash, 53 doses of LSD and a marijuana cigarette in Kroon’s pockets and a bag containing suspected methamphetamine in his waistband, the complaint says.

Police allege Kroon struggled with officers when he was searched.

Police seized the Honda due to a duffel bag in the front passenger seat where Kroon was seated.

As the vehicle was being towed, officers found a loaded .380-caliber pistol under the Honda.

Police obtained a search warrant for the vehicle resulting in methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, and several packaged bags of marijuana in the duffel bag, the complaint says.

Kroon admitted he tossed the firearm under the vehicle and the illegal narcotics belonged to him for distribution.

Kroon was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston on four counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one count each of firearms not to be carried without a license, tampering with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and two traffic citations. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.