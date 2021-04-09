Peter Stulec claims he was placing coins on tracks

WHITE HAVEN — Police with Reading and Northern Railroad filed trespassing charges against a Wilkes-Barre man who claims he only placed coins on tracks.

Peter Austin Stulec, 27, last known address as South Main Street, was arraigned Thursday with defiant trespass and disrupting or preventing operation of train stemming from an incident in White Haven on March 29, 2020.

According to the criminal complaint:

A train crew contacted railroad police believing they struck a pedestrian at the Berwick Street Crossing in White Haven. The crew stopped the train as White Haven police responded to the scene.

After the train stopped, the crew learned the train did not strike anyone as White Haven police detained Stulec.

Stulec claimed he was “just putting coins down for his daughter” and did not mean any harm, the complaint says.

The railroad police officer advised Stulec that he was trespassing on railroad property and caused the train to be delayed when it stopped.

Stulec was arraigned by Senior District Judge Ronald Swank in Wright Township and released on $25,000 unsecured bail.