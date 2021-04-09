🔊 Listen to this

Police at the scene of a shooting in Hilltop Apartments, Edwardsville, on Wednesday. Pat Kernan | Times Leader

EDWARDSVILLE — Borough police obtained an arrest warrant charging Shamel M. Williams, 23, with shooting a woman and endangering at least two children in the Hilltop Apartment complex earlier this week.

Williams is facing two counts each of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of children and one count each of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, disorderly conduct and harassment.

District Judge James Haggerty in Kingston issued the arrest warrant Thursday.

Williams remains at-large.

Officers responded to a shooting at 506 Roosevelt St. where they found a woman suffered a gunshot wound to her lower body just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The round passed through the woman’s body and struck a wall in the immediate area of two children, ages 7 and 5 months, police said.

Police identified Williams as the alleged gunman during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Williams is asked to call Edwardsville police at 570-288-8463.

Court records say Williams in September 2018 pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance stemming from his arrest by Edwardsville police. He was sentenced to nine months to 23 months at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, court records say.