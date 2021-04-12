🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Tunkhannock accused of discharging a round from a firearm during a scuffle outside a North Main Street tavern early Saturday morning has been arrested.

Kevin Charles Berditus, 23, of 1339 Rt. 292, was identified as the gunman by video taken from security cameras and cell phones in the area of North Main and East Jackson streets just before 2 a.m., according to court records.

Police said Berditus dropped his cell phone during the incident.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers responded to Senunas Bar on a report Berditus fired a firearm at another man at 1:49 a.m.

A victim to the shooting told officers Berditus attempted to get into the back seat of his vehicle. The victim said he was confused and initially believed Berditus was trying to get a woman in the back seat to go with him.

Another man in the vehicle believed Berditus was trying to kidnap the woman.

The victim and the other man in his vehicle scuffled with Berditus who brandished a firearm and aimed it at them. Berditus opened the front passenger door and discharged a round through the vehicle nearly striking the victim, the complaint says.

Police said the round struck the driver’s side door.

The woman told police she was in the rear seat when Berditus discharged the firearm. She told police she doesn’t know Berditus and was confused to why he would go after her, the complaint says.

Police said surveillance cameras and cell phone video recorded the shooting.

Berditus’ cell phone was left behind as officers were able to identify him through his Facebook page, the complaint says.

A shell casing was recovered from the front passenger seat, police said.

Police said the victim claimed Berditus appeared intoxicated. Officers learned bar staff had “cut” off service to Berditus prior to the alleged shooting.

Berditus was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, terroristic threats, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

Early Monday, police posted information on their Facebook page seeking the public’s assistance in locating Berditus. Police in the post considered Berditus, “armed and dangerous.”