WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Monday showed 52 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths. The death count is at 772.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 28,341 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 16,406 cases and 444 deaths; Monroe County has 12,468 cases and 293 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Monday there were 3,088 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,075,424.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of April 2–April 8 stood at 9.5%.

Vaccine distribution

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, April 12, Pennsylvania has administered first doses of vaccine to 38.9% of its eligible population, and the state ranks 11th among all 50 states for first doses administered by percentage of population.

According to the CDC, as of Monday morning, April 12, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

Vaccine providers have administered 6,411,940 total vaccine doses as of Monday, April 12.

— 2,401,825 people are fully vaccinated; with a seven-day moving average of more than 87,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.

— 1,832,366 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.

— 4,234,191 people have received at least their first dose.

This week, a total of 7,180,370 doses will have been allocated through April 17:

— 296,620 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 303,110 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, we have administered 6,411,940 doses total through April 12:

— First/single doses: 4,234,191 administered

— Second doses: 2,177,749 administered

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 2,460 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 516 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, there were 3 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, there was 1 new death identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 25,406 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 137,138 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 4,232,867 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 69,848 resident cases of COVID-19, and 14,460 cases among employees, for a total of 84,308 at 1,582 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,990 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 26,909 of our total cases are among health care workers.