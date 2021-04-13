🔊 Listen to this

A proposed lease that would house Luzerne County’s tourism office in the historic downtown Wilkes-Barre train station has been revised to make it more favorable for the county.

Council is set to vote on the lease at today’s 6 p.m. meeting.

The original proposal said county officials would have the right to terminate the lease if renovation of the station at Market Street and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard is not completed by Dec. 15.

Under a revised contract attached to Tuesday’s agenda, council would retain that termination clause but also have the option to add six months to the allowable construction date and lease commencement. If the county chooses the extension, the owner must pay the county liquidated damages of $180 per day until the station is ready for county occupancy, it says.

This is an attempt to address a concern that had been raised by county Councilman Walter Griffith about the financial impact to the county if the property is not finished on time.

Project developer George Albert has said his group stands by its commitment and has a “superb track record” to finish projects on time and within budget.

County tourism head Theodore Wampole has said he believes the train station would be the best solution for his office’s visitor center and administrative offices.

State Rep. Gerald Mullery, D-Newport Township, also has proposed the White Haven Area Community Library and Visitor Center as another option.

Council is scheduled to vote on a five-year lease of 2,100 square feet in the former Central Railroad of New Jersey brick station, which was built in 1868 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Albert recently told council his investment group must have guaranteed tenants before it would proceed with renovating the station.

The county visitors bureau spends approximately $30,000 on rent at its current smaller 1,300-square-foot site on Public Square. The train station lease is proposed at $32,400 annually. The bureau covers expenses primarily through hotel tax revenue and does not receive funding from the county’s general fund operating budget.

A link to attend today’s virtual council meeting is posted under council’s public meetings online section at luzernecounty.org.