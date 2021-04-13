🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city has a buyer for the Morgan B. Williams Field who’s willing to pay a premium for it, Mayor George Brown said Monday.

The property at the intersection of Scott Street and North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard has been on the market for years at prices ranging from $1.17 million in 2013 to its current appraised value of $48,000.

Brown said the city has an agreement to sell the 3.15-acre site to Alba Properties LLC of Wilkes-Barre. “They’re going to pay $50,000 for it,” Brown said.

The agreement will be presented to City Council Thursday as a last-minute addition to the agenda. A majority vote of the five-member council is needed for approval.

“It’s a good thing for the city,” Brown said.

The company intends to invest $2.5 million to develop the site and construct two, 10,000 square-foot buildings. One will be for business selling granite. The other will be a cabinetry warehouse and showroom. Combined the businesses will have between 20 and 30 full-time employees, Brown said.

If approved the property would go back onto the tax rolls and the businesses generate additional tax revenue for the city. Brown said his administration has been trying to attract entrepreneurs to invest in the city.