WILKES-BARRE — City police said they arrested Alexander Romeo Rice, 37, of Wilkes-Barre, for his alleged role in driving a stolen vehicle Friday.

Police said the victim returned home from vacation to find her vehicle had been stolen.

The victim told police Car Lotta tracked the vehicle to an area on South Main Street where officers spotted the car.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Dana Street and ordered the driver to place his hands out the window.

Police said the driver placed his hands out the window but then sped away, initiating a pursuit.

The vehicle was later found disabled as occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

Police captured one of the occupants, identified as Rice, who was charged with theft, receiving stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Rice was arraigned by District Judge Thomas F. Malloy Sr. in Wilkes-Barre and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $35,000 bail.