WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man surrendered Tuesday on allegations by city police detectives he shot the man who stabbed him.

Marquis S. Ford, 36, of South River Street, was accompanied by his attorney, Nanda Palissery, when he turned himself in at District Judge Rick Cronauer’s courtroom on a warrant charging him with shooting Johnny Gunter, 46, last month.

The shooting happened March 10 on Lynch Lane after a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court.

Ford’s girlfriend and Gunter’s sister, Stameesha M. Richardson-Gunter, 31, was arrested April 1 for her alleged role in the shooting.

Ford was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, a felony count of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault and a summary count of criminal mischief.

Cronauer set Ford’s bail at $200,000, which he posted through a bail bondsman quickly leaving with two police detectives.

Richardson-Gunter remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail being deemed a danger to society and a flight risk. She faces similar charges.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to Lynch Lane for a shooting and found Johnny Gunter with gunshot wounds to his torso.

Witnesses told police they spotted a dark colored sport utility vehicle stop next to Johnny Gunter before hearing gunshots. Police obtained surveillance video in the area that identified the vehicle as a Hyundai Tucscon, which is registered to Richardson-Gunter.

Court records say Johnny Gunter was charged by Nanticoke police May 20, 2020, on allegations he stabbed Ford on Oct. 19, 2019. At the time of the stabbing, Richardson-Gunter owned and was in possession of the Hyundai.

Prior to the Lynch Lane shooting, Johnny Gunter appeared at Central Court for his preliminary hearing on charges related to the stabbing. When Ford failed to appear for the hearing, the hearing was continued.

Johnny Gunter returned to Lynch Lane and as he spoke with neighbors, a dark colored SUV stopped next to him immediately followed by gunfire, the complaint says.

Detectives alleged Ford was driving the Hyundai and shot across Richardson-Gunter, who was seated in the passenger seat, and through the passenger side window that smashed.

At least five shell casings were recovered from the scene. One discharged round struck a vehicle parked in a driveway.

After being shot, Johnny Gunter told police he remembered his sister saying, “That’s enough, let’s go,” the complaint says.