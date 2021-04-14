🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The discovery of bedbugs in several areas prompted Luzerne County Community College to temporarily relocate some staff this week.

According to a statement from the college, the Physical Plant Department was notified April 7 that bedbugs were found in the counseling office of the Campus Center building. Bed bugs were also identified in the lobby of Building 1 that same day.

The college’s contracted exterminator was on site within two hours to treat the affected areas, but more bugs were found later.

“On Monday, April 12, an additional bedbug was discovered in the Student Success Center,” according to the release. “As an additional measure, the College made arrangements to treat the entire first floor of the Campus Center on Tuesday, April 13.” The exterminator recommended the areas that were treated remain vacant for four hours.

“As a precaution, all staff and services from the first floor of the Campus Center will be temporarily relocated to other buildings on Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14,” the release said. “This will allow the exterminator to have ample access to inspect and treat the entire area. The lobby of Building 1 also will be inspected and treated again if necessary.”