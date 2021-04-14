🔊 Listen to this

SWOYERSVILLE — Borough officials released the following statement regarding meeting attendance as the pandemic continues.

Swoyersville Borough Council at the April 5, 2021 council meeting did decide to open future meetings to the public but on a limited capacity until the governor’s restrictions are relaxed even more.

Borough Council meetings are the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. The attendance list will be on a first come first served basis with a total of 12 seats available.

Council decided on the following system for attendance:

1. Preregister either in person at the Borough Building, 675 Main St., Mon-Fri from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., submit a post on Swoyersville Borough Facebook page, through Swoyersville Borough email ([email protected]) or contact us at 570-288-6581 during business hours. We will go according to the date and time a resident registers in person, posts are received on the Swoyersville Borough Facebook page, email received or phone call received. Again, the first 12 registered will be allowed in the meeting.

2. Once the list for the May council meeting is filled no more will be allowed into that meeting. The following monthly council meeting (June) another 12 will be allowed to attend but will not include those who attended the previous meeting(s). We will continue this registering system until the governor relaxes restrictions on meetings.

You must wear a mask or you will not be allowed inside and practice social distancing.

Borough council meetings will continue to be shown Live on the Swoyersville Borough Facebook page until further notice. Residents can continue to ask questions through the Swoyersville Borough Live Facebook page on the meeting day, by email or calling the day of the meeting.