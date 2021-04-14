🔊 Listen to this

DORRANCE TWP. — A Canadian damaged a vending machine when he did not receive a candy bar he purchased, state polie at Hazleton reported.

Francois Veillette, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, near Montreal, was cited with criminal mischief when he damaged the vending machine inside a rest area along Interstate 81 north on Monday, state police said.

State police said Veillette caused approximately $100 in damages to a vending machine power cord out of frustration for not receiving a candy bar he purchased. The type of candy bar and purchase amount were not disclosed.

The vending machine is owned by Mikes Vending Service of East Pennsboro Township in Cumberland County.