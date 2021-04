🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — A 28-year-old Hazleton man was indicted by a federal grand jury on firearms and drug trafficking offenses.

Michael Shirley was indicted on charges he distributed fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine including possessing two firearms as a convicted felon, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler.

Shirley was indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury.

The matter was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Pennsylvania State Police.

— Ed Lewis