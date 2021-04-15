🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A Wilkes-Barre woman allegedly used a pair of dropped keys to steal a vehicle from the Mohegan Sun Casino.

Jennifer Ann Holbrook, 39, of Trethaway Street, was a passenger in a vehicle driving around the casino’s parking lots using the keys to find and steal a 2007 Subaru Forester on Sunday, according to court records.

Township police said the alleged theft was recorded by surveillance cameras.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman and her boyfriend told police they parked their Subaru in the short stay lot near the valet entrance. As they were playing slot machines, the woman unknowingly dropped the keys to their vehicle on the floor and later discovered their Subaru missing.

Police reviewed surveillance footage that showed the woman leaving a slot machine as a white man was seated next to her. The man leaned over to pick something up off the floor and was recorded meeting up with Holbrook at a table game.

Holbrook and the man left the casino and got into a silver BMW with Holbrook seated in the passenger seat.

Police in the complaint say the BMW was driving slowly around several parking lots until they stopped in front of the Subaru.

Holbrook exited the BMW and drove away in the Subaru, the complaint says.

Cameras recorded the BMW and Subaru exiting casino property and turning onto East Main Street toward Wilkes-Barre.

Police learned Holbrook’s address, where the BMW was found parked in front of her residence.

Holbrook’s male acquaintance, who allegedly picked up the Subaru keys from the casino floor, is not identified in the complaint.

Holbrook was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township on two counts of receiving stolen property and one count each of theft and criminal conspiracy to commit theft. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $10,000 bail.