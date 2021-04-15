🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Wyoming Valley West Superintendent Dave Tosh announced that the district has set up “summer academic enrichment” programs to help make up for any learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic. The programs will begin June 29 and run to Aug. 5, with sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week.

Details are posted on the district website. Programs for elementary students rising to grades 1-5 will be held at State Street Elementary, for Middle School students rising to grades 6-8 at the Middle School, and for secondary students rising to grades 9-12 at the high school. The high program will be aimed at credit recovery, while the others will focus on math, reading, STEM subjects, music, art and physical education.

The programs will include a breakfast and boxed lunch. Breakfast will be at 8:45 a.m., with four classes, 45 minutes each, starting at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Transportation will be available. Registration can be done through June 10 for those interested.

The voting session was brief. The board awarded the contract for high school roof replacement to C&D Waterproofing Corp. based in Columbia County, at a cost of a little over $2 million. The board also contracted with Encore Therapy Services Inc. to provide speech/language and physical therapy services to certain students, and hired KDP Digital Photography to take high school yearbook and sports photographs.

The board accepted the retirement of Special Education Director Barry Rogers effective Aug. 6, and the retirement of high school French teacher Susan Longo at the end of this school year.

And the board approved the termination of two employees identified only by employee number for “abandonment of employment,” effective March 22.