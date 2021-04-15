🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Everyday Jeffrey A. Andrzejewski wakes up, he said he anguishes the day he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl as she did her homework inside a Pittston apartment in October 2019.

Andrzejewski, 33, of Spruce Street, Wilkes-Barre Township, will be waking up every morning for the next 18 months to nine years in state prison, his sentenced imposed Thursday by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. for the assault.

“I’m really sorry for my actions. Everyday I wake up, I regret that day,” Andrzejewski said.

His attorney, Matthew L. Clemente, requested a lower end sentence to allow him to serve his time at the county correctional facility, citing Andrzejewski has attended weekly sex offender therapy sessions.

Clemente said Andrzejewski “completely accepted responsibility” in his request for a reduced sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Jill Sosnoski requested a state prison sentence noting the difference in age between Andrzejewski and the victim and the violent sexual act.

“The age of the victim was 13, not even close to the age of consent,” Sosnoski said. “He did prey on her when she was alone in the house. He asked her to keep it a secret, a sign he knew what he as going was wrong.”

Sklarosky agreed with Sosnoski by imposing the state sentence.

Andrzejewski was sentenced on charges of statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors. Following completion of his sentence, he must serve one-year probation and subjected to lifetime registration of his address, employment and vehicle with authorities as a sexual offender.

Prosecutors withdrew charges of rape, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and indecent assault against Andrzejewski at the preliminary hearing in August 2020.

Pittston police arrested Andrzejewski in July 2020 after the girl and her mother came forward that he sexually assaulted the teenager inside an apartment in October 2019.

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

During the interview, the girl claimed she was staying at the apartment and doing homework while sitting on a couch as Andrzejewski sat on another couch.

She claimed Andrzejewski kept getting closer to her and she kept moving away.

Andrzejewski took books away from the girl’s hands and sexually assaulted her as he placed his hand over her mouth to prevent her from screaming, court records say.

Andrzejewski told police the act was consensual believing the girl was 15.