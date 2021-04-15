🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed 113 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and two new deaths. The death count is at 778.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 28,720 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 16,692 cases and 445 deaths; Monroe County has 12,733 cases and 294 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that as of Thursday there were 5,060 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,092,852.

Statewide positivity for the week of April 2-8 stood at 9.5%.

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.