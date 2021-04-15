🔊 Listen to this

Mail carriers at the Wilkes-Barre Post Office marked the seventh anniversary of former co-worker Laurie Merritt with a prayer and yarn in colored to represent love and power.

WILKES-BARRE — The memory of their co-worker added extra weight to the daily load Thursday for Davienne Piatt and other mail carriers.

Before going on their routes Piatt and workers at the Wilkes-Barre Post Office spent a few minutes to mark the seventh anniversary of the unsolved death of Laurie Merritt.

“We did a little prayer,” Piatt said.

Supervisor Brenda Garber worked with Merritt and recalled her fondly.

“We still miss her to this day,” Garber said.

George George, retired from the Post Office and close friend of Merritt, remembered her as a tireless worker and unselfish.

“Laurie deserved everybody’s respect. She put everybody in front of herself,” George said.

The support buoyed the spirits of Merritt’s daughter Kristin.

“They could have given up hope and forgotten about it a long time ago,” Kristin Merritt, 31, said.

But they didn’t, and it comforts the family. “We’re never alone,” Merrit said.

The prayer was printed on a handout distributed among the workers. Merritt, 51, died as a result of an intentionally set fire at her Wyoming Street house in the city’s North End, where she delivered mail.

“When my heart searches for the reason for things that have happened, I turn to God and receive new understanding and inspiration. He helps me understand that life is an eternal process of growth and unfoldment. He inspires me to feel safe and secure,” a portion of the prayer read.

Two strands of pink and purple yarn were stapled to the handout with the explanation, “The pink yarn represents Laurie/Love and the Purple represents Power/Higher Knowing.”

The foot-long pieces of yarn served as lifelines to grasp and hold onto as another year passed in the search for answers of what happened the night of April 14, 2014.

“Recently we learned that law enforcement is re-opening her case seven years later and it would be beneficial for all of us to send loving energy to those involved in the investigation. After all this time, knowing what happened would finally bring some closure to all of those that her loving spirit touched,” the handout read.

The “re-opening” referred to the involvement of the Pennsylvania State Police Criminal Investigation Assessment unit.

Earlier this month Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said investigators from his office and Wilkes-Barre police were preparing to make a presentation to the PSP CIA unit in May for guidance on how to move along the case.

A state police fire marshal’s determination the fire in the attic crawl space of Merritt’s house was intentionally set turned the initial accidental death ruling on its head and added to the family’s frustration with the direction and pace of the investigation.

The cause of death remained carbon monoxide intoxication, but the manner has been changed to pending investigation.

Investigators sought the expertise of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Fire Academy. They unsuccessfully requested help from Apple to open Merritt’s passcode-locked iPhone, even pursuing a court order. Eventually, the code was cracked with the technology developed by an Israeli-based company and reportedly used by the FBI in its investigation of a 2015 terrorism-related mass shooting in San Bernardino, California.

The local investigators will maintain control of the case with the PSP CIA unit providing recommendations and suggestions on how to proceed, Sanguedolce had said.