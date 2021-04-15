Boy sustained severe brain injuries

PITTSTON — A Pittston man was locked up Thursday after police say he abused a toddler, leaving the boy with whiplash-like injuries.

Pittston Police told reporters that the boy is still recovering, nearly two months after the incident.

Charles Chisarick, 42, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count each of aggravated assault of a victim less than 16, aggravated assault of a victim less than 6 and endangering the welfare of children by a parent or guardian, all felony counts.

According to an affidavit, the investigation that led to Thursday’s charges against Chisarick began when a Pittston officer was instructed to contact Luzerne County Children and Youth on Feb. 28.

The patrolman was informed by a CYS case worker that a two-and-a-half year old boy was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville overnight, with injuries being listed as “near fatal.” Doctors believed that the injuries occurred as a result of child abuse.

Chisarick was allegedly caring for the child at his Pittston home on the evening of Feb. 27 when the incident occurred. Chisarick told Geisinger that he had been getting ready to bathe the boy when he suddenly became stiff and fell over in a seizure. The boy was taken to Geisinger Wyoming Valley before being taken to Danville via life flight.

The affidavit says the boy’s mother was at work when the incident occurred, and three other minor children were in the home.

According to police, a Geisinger doctor who evaluated the boy said the boy’s severe brain trauma was inconsistent with a standing fall. The boy was transferred to the ICU where he was sedated and intubated.

Police spoke with Geisinger doctors, who got more of the backstory from Chisarick and the victim’s mother. According to them, the boy’s symptoms began about two weeks prior to the Feb. 27 medical incident, suffering from a headache and vomiting. The boy the had a seizure on Feb. 27, leading Chisarick to call 911.

On Feb. 28, officers spoke with Chisarick, who said he was feeding the boy when he vomited, leading him to give the boy a bath. He saw the boy fall from the tub and begin to seize, leading him to call 911.

But a Geisinger doctor said that the boy’s injuries are more consistent with whiplash. The boy suffered a stroke to the right rear of his brain, a subdural hematoma and layered retinal hemorrhages to both eyes. Tests also confirmed spine and neck injuries, tears along his vertabrae and others. The doctor told police that the injuries could only have come from child abuse, and that the boy easily could have died from his injuries.

After Chisarick was led into a police car by investigators out of the Pittston Police Station, Sgt. Kyle Shumosic told reporters that he was being locked up Thursday evening for lack of $75,000 bail.